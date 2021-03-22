Rangoli Chandel Is On Cloud Nine As Her Sister Kangana Ranaut Bags The Prestigious National Award

Just before her 33rd birthday, Kangana has got a great reason to celebrate! She bagged the prestigious 'Best Actress' award for her Manikarnika and Panga movies. Well, Kangana thanked all her team of both the movies who helped her to achieve this big moment. Even Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel is also happy and is on cloud nine. She dropped 2 posts on her Instagram Stories and expressed her happiness with her fans.













This post reads, "Can you believe this?? 4th National Award for Manikarnika and Panga both… Best actress ever my dearest sis!!!" She added the pic of ANI News and expressed her happiness.













This pic has a glimpse of the National Awards announcement. Rangoli also wrote, "Best birthday gift ever to my sister".

Speaking about the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi movie, it is a periodic drama that showcases the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai. Right from the childhood of this great queen to her last fight with the British Government is shown in this movie. This movie is directed by Krish and Kangana Ranaut and is produced by Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti under Zee Studios and Kairos Kontent Studios banner.

Manikarnika movie was released on 25th January 2019 and minted a total of 150 crores bagging a blockbuster status. Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Ankita Lokhande also essayed prominent roles in this movie.

Comingto the Panga movie, Kangana Ranaut will be seen as a Kabaddi player in this film. She will be an ace Kabaddi player before her marriage and then leaves her game after giving birth to her child. But after a few years, she once again joins the game with the motivation of her son and husband. This movie showcases the game of a mother who makes her team win the match with her ace game plan.

Panga movie was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and is produced by the Fox Star Studios banner. It was released on 24th January, 2020 and was made with a low budget yet succeeded in bagging a blockbuster status.This movie had Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda, Neena Gupta and Mritunjoy Dev Nath in the prominent roles.