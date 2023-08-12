Rani Mukherjee reveals how she lost her second child

Rani Mukherjee, who was last seen in the emotional family drama “Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway,” has revealed a shocking aspect regarding her personal life. At a press meet, Rani goes on to reveal that she lost her second child five months into pregnancy.

Rani says that it was Covid time and the virus was creating havoc in everyone’s life. Rani adds that she was pregnant with her second child and was very happy. But as complications developed in the fifth month, she suffered a miscarriage.

Rani says that this is also the time when the film “Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway” was offered to her and she connected to it right away and said yes to the film.