Ranveer, Kiara gears up for an intensive training in Martial Arts for ‘Don 3’

The excitement around Farhan Akhtar's "Don 3" continues to soar as recent rumors suggest that the lead actors, Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, are gearing up for an intensive training program under martial arts experts from Thailand. The training, set to kick off in March 2024, is anticipated to elevate their physical abilities and skills, specifically catering to the demanding action sequences planned for the film.

The decision to undergo rigorous martial arts training showcases the commitment of both Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani to deliver an authentic and impactful performance in the action-packed sequences of "Don 3." Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the training regimen and how it will contribute to the overall cinematic experience.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, "Don 3" is not only creating a buzz for its stellar cast but also for its musical composition by the renowned trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy. Pushkar, Gayatri, and Farhan Akhtar are helming the screenplay, ensuring a compelling narrative that lives up to the expectations set by the franchise.

With the expected release in 2025, "Don 3" promises to be a cinematic spectacle that combines gripping storytelling with high-octane action, amplified by the dedication of its lead actors to undergo specialized training. As more details unfold, audiences worldwide are gearing up for an exhilarating cinematic experience that transcends the boundaries of traditional Bollywood action films. Stay tuned for further updates on this much-anticipated blockbuster.