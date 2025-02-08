Rashmi Desai shares her dreams of bollywood

Rashmi Desai, a familiar face in the television industry, has always been vocal about her aspirations beyond the small screen. While she has carved a niche for herself in the television space, she harbors dreams of collaborating with some of Bollywood’s most celebrated filmmakers. In a recent interaction, she candidly spoke about her desire to work with Imtiaz Ali and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Expressing her admiration for the visionary directors, Rashmi shared, “I have said this many times and will say it again today. I want to work with Imtiaz Ali and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I am ready to give auditions, and I hope I get the opportunity in this life to work with them. The way they provide people with a new perspective towards life, it’s very beautiful.”

She also addressed the long-debated topic of Bollywood typecasting television actors. According to her, “They do, but difficulty is a part of life. When you work hard and do good work, you are bound to reap the rewards. Yes, there are challenges, and people categorize you as a television actor, OTT actor, or film actor. But at the end of the day, an actor is an actor. I also feel it is equally important to take a break as an actor.”

On the professional front, Rashmi was last seen in the satirical action-comedy HisaabBarabar. Directed and written by AshwniDhir, the film featured R. Madhavan in the lead role and was produced by Jio Studios in collaboration with SP Cinecorp. The ensemble cast included Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari, Faisal Rashid, and Rashmi Desai in crucial roles.

The film follows the journey of a railway ticket examiner, Radhe Mohan Sharma, who stumbles upon a minor discrepancy in his bank account. What starts as a simple issue soon leads him to uncover a massive financial scam involving a powerful banker, Micky Mehta.

Premiering at the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa on November 26, 2024, HisaabBarabar later saw its official release on January 24, 2025, on ZEE5. Technically, the film boasted cinematography by M. Sukumar, editing by Manan Sagar, and a music score by Aman Pant.

As Rashmi Desai continues to explore new opportunities, her passion for storytelling and her unwavering determination to work with Bollywood’s best remain stronger than ever. Fans will surely be eager to see if her dream collaborations materialize in the near future.















