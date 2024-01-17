Live
Just In
Raveena Tandon says 'Karmma Calling' put all her skills to test
Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming streaming show 'Karmma Calling', has shared that her character of Indrani Kothari in the show put all her skills as an actress to test.
The actress said that the character is so far from what she is in real life and it required her to go the extra mile to portray the character to perfection.
Raveena told IANS: “Indrani Kothari did put all my skills to test because she is completely different to what I am as a person. It is the journey of a woman who has reached a certain place in her life and there are circumstances that have made her the way she is. It’s very challenging to portray a character when you don't even have one trait in common with that character and it is so far from you in real life.”
The actress further mentioned, “It takes a little time to get into the skin of the character. There are so many instances where we have to put our own life experiences into a character. There were so many times when I was not even married but I had to portray a mother on screen and to give those emotions and portray the maternal instinct. To become a completely different person is the beauty of being an actor.
Produced by R.A.T Films, ‘Karmma Calling’ drops on January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.