Raveena Tandon Wishes Her Son Ranbir Vardhan Dropping A Few Throwback Pics

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon wishes her dear son Ranbir 'Happy Birthday' by dropping a few awesome throwback pics on her Instagram page… Raveena always stays active on social media and also shares beauty secrets with her fans doling out the importance of natural beauty ingredients.

On the occasion of Ranbir's 13th birthday, Raveena took to her Instagram page and shared a few throwback pics of her son and wished him in a heart-melting way by showering all his love as a proud 'Mother'…





This post holds Ranbir's amazing pics… From the newborn baby pic to the present one, all the image shows off the lovely bond between the mother and son. Raveena also left a note beside this post, "#13 years old!#mysonsateenager And time just slips by from underneath you...a babe in the arms ,to a strapping young lad,striding shoulder to shoulder besides you . 🎂🍾🥂#happybirthday #ranbirvardhan ♥️ . Thank you all for the good wishes and blessings 🙏🏻"

Happy Birthday Ranbir… Stay happy and blessed!!!