Rhea Kapoor And Sunita Kapoor Wish Sonam And Anand On Their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Bollywood's power couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are celebrating their 3rd wedding anniversary today. On this special occasion, they are receiving love from all their fans. Even Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor and mother Sunita Kapoor also wished them with all their love. They also shared a few throwback pics and jotted down heartfelt wishes on their Instagram pages.

Sunita Kapoor

Along with sharing a few beautiful pics of Anand and Sonam Kapoor, she also wrote, "Happy happy anniversary.. May God Bless you ❤️❤️ May your love keep growing , increasing day by day.May your days ahead be filled with laughter , May you create wonderful memories in the years ahead. Love you both so much".



As Sonam and Anand are in London, she jotted down, "Mamma miss you love you" in her comments section.

Well, even Sonam's darling sister Rhea Kapoor also dropped a beautiful post on her Instagram and wished her dear jiju and sister…





Rhea Kapoor shared the beautiful wedding pic of her sister and jiju and wrote, "Happy anniversary to my favourite people on the planet. Gotta make up for two years of lost adventures but we've got a lifetime to do ittttt! I feel like a part of my soul is missing. Love you so much. FaceTime family meetings will suffice till then. ❤️



#everydayphenomenal".

Sonam Kapoor also liked this post and wrote, "Love you so so much rhee..miss you" in the comments section.

Sonam Kapoor got hitched to a businessman Anand Ahuja in May, 2018… Well, this power couple stayed in India during Covid-19 first wave lockdown as they wanted to take care of their family. But a few months ago, they once again moved back to London.