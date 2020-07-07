Riddhima Kapoor Posts A Selfie With Her Mom And Celebrates Neetu’s Birthday

After the sudden demise of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, his wife Neetu is spending all her time with her kids Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. They are trying to bring Neetu to the normal stage by making her stay happy.



Well, Riddhima is not leaving any moment which brings a smile on her mom's face and is also sharing the candid pics on her Instagram page making her fans feel happy.

Here is the special selfie dropped by Riddhima… Have a look!

Both Riddhima and Neetu are posing to cams with winsome smiles and decked up for the dinner eve… Neetu and Riddhima looked cool in their western wear, on-point makeup and bob haircuts. Neetu's emerald ring added a gleam to the picture and turned it into a candid one!!!



Bollywood's legendary actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on 30th April, 2020 after losing his battle with deadly cancer.