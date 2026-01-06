No power sector privatisation: Minister

Vijayawada: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has categorically stated that the coalition government led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is firmly opposed to the privatisation of the power sector. The minister was the chief guest at the APSEB Engineers Association – 2026 Diary and Calendar release programme held here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said employees must extend full cooperation for the revival and strengthening of power utilities. He assured that employees would soon hear good news regarding the shortage of Assistant Engineers (AEs) and added that issues related to PRC and staffing shortages had already been brought to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Ravi Kumar said the historic “true-down” in electricity charges was possible only due to the collective efforts of power employees, from linemen to engineers. He noted that Andhra Pradesh, under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, became the first state in the country to implement a true-down in power tariffs, providing major relief to consumers.

The minister highlighted that record power generation of 6,000 MW by AP Genco is a matter of pride for the state. He said power sector reforms initiated by the Chief Minister have transformed Andhra Pradesh from an era of 7–8 hour power cuts to round-the-clock uninterrupted power supply.

He also assured that the medical insurance issues of power employees would be resolved within two days and stated that discussions would be held with locals to take a positive decision on setting up a new power plant in Srikakulam district.

APCPDCL CMD P Pulla Reddy said that dedicated work by employees in line with the vision of the Chief Minister and Energy Minister would eliminate any future threat of privatisation.

APSEB Engineers Association president N Samuel, general secretary K Naga Prasad, and associate president KV Rama Rao appreciated the minister for resolving long-pending employee issues and urged fair justice in the upcoming pay revision. Several senior officials and leaders of power engineers’ bodies attended the programme.