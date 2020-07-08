Riddhima Kapoor Shares A Priceless Selfie On Her Mom Neetu Kapoor's Birthday

Bollywood yesteryear's actress Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 61st birthday today among her dear family members. It was just a couple of months ago, her husband and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor died suffering from Cancer.

Her dear daughter Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir are trying hard to cope up with the pain and are also supporting their mother. Well, Riddhima is always seen with her mother and is cheering her mood with all the candid clicks.

On the occasion of her mom's birthday, Riddhima has organized a family dinner and cheered up her mom with all her love… She also made her fans happy dropping a priceless selfie and made them happy!!!

in this post, Riddhima is seen posing along with Ranbir and Neetu in all smiles… Neetu Kapoor shined sporting a black dress and her emerald ring and golden chain added a special bling factor to the selfie…

Riddhima also wished her mother and termed her as 'Iron Lady' adding a heart emoji to her post…