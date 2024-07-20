Rinku Ghosh stresses the importance of parents ahead of National Parents Day

Actress Rinku Ghosh, currently featured in the television series 'Anokha Bandhan,' has emphasized the paramount importance of parents in one’s life, just ahead of National Parents Day on July 28. Ghosh, known for her roles in Hindi, Bengali, and Bhojpuri projects, believes that parents hold a sacred place and should be revered throughout the year, not just on a designated day.

In her recent remarks, Ghosh questioned the idea of dedicating just one day to honor parents, stating, “How can one day be enough for parents? In India, parents should still hold the most superior position in a family.” National Parents Day is meant to celebrate the dedication and sacrifices parents make for their children, but Ghosh feels that such recognition should be an everyday occurrence.

The actress expressed concern over the treatment of elderly parents in modern society, noting that some individuals abandon their parents in old-age homes or neglect them entirely. “Our parents don’t want any luxuries from us; they just want a little time and compassion,” she said. Ghosh underscored the need for care and empathy, criticizing the younger generation for often lacking these essential qualities.

Highlighting the generational divide, Ghosh pointed out that today's youth often forget basic manners and respect, adopting slang and disrespectful behavior. She stressed that it is crucial for current parents to instill values of respect and compassion in their children.

For Ghosh, her own parents have been a source of deep friendship and guidance. She revealed that she never felt the need for external friendships as her parents fulfilled that role. “At the same time, we (my sister and I) were scolded if we ever crossed the line or were disrespectful towards them or any elder,” she added.

On the professional front, Rinku Ghosh has had a diverse career in the entertainment industry. She made her film debut in the 2000 Bengali movie 'Jai Maa Durga,' starring opposite Deboshree Roy, Arun Govil, and Abhishek Chatterjee. Her Telugu debut came in 2001 with 'Raave Na Chaliya,' alongside Sai Kiran. Ghosh ventured into television in 2007 with 'Durgesh Nandinii,' and has since appeared in shows like 'Mohe Rang De,' 'Ek Safar Aisa Kabhi Socha Na Tha,' 'Mrs. Pammi Pyarelal,' 'BIG Memsaab,' and 'Junooniyatt.'

As National Parents Day approaches, Ghosh’s sentiments resonate with a call for continuous respect and appreciation for parents, reinforcing the idea that their contribution to our lives is invaluable and deserving of daily acknowledgment.