RIP Birju Maharaj: Anupam Kher, Adnan Sami, Kareena Kapoor And A Few Others Mourn And Reminisce This Kathak's Legend…

Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj passed away today after suffering from a massive heart attack. He breathed his last at the age of 83 and his grandson Swaransh Mishra confirmed this sad news through his social media page. According to the sources, Birju ji was playing with his grandsons and suddenly his health got deteriorated as he fell unconscious. Although he was taken to hospital immediately, doctors declared him dead.



He shared the pic of his grandfather and wrote, "With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad and untimely demise of our most beloved member of the family, Pt. Birju Maharaj ji. The noble soul left for his heavenly abode on 17th Jan 2022. Pray for the departed soul. Grief-stricken: Maharaj family."

Birju Maharaj is also a talented Hindustani classical singer and percussionist. He was the son of Acchan Maharaj and even his uncles Shambhu Maharaj and Lacchu Maharaj were also renowned. Birju ji was a recipient of the country's second-highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan.

His sudden demise is a great loss as he served as the best Kathak dancer for several decades. Many of the Bollywood celebrities expressed their grief and mourned for Birju ji's demise… Take a look!

Ranveer Singh

Madhuri Dixit Nene

He was a legend but had a child like innocence. He was my guru but also my friend. He taught me the intricacies of dance and Abhinay but never failed to make me laugh at his funny anecdotes. pic.twitter.com/KfcqravsXX — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 17, 2022

Madhuri shared a pic along with Birju ji and wrote, "He was a legend but had a child like innocence. He was my guru but also my friend. He taught me the intricacies of dance and Abhinay but never failed to make me laugh at his funny anecdotes. He has left behind grieving fans and students but also left a legacy we will all carry forward. Thank you Maharajji for everything you taught me in dance along with humility, elegance and grace. कोटी कोटी प्रणाम".

Esha Deol

#birjumaharaj ji Om shanti 🙏🏼 You were an inspiration for generations to come & ur dance will continue in our hearts forever. pic.twitter.com/tbj6852rlZ — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) January 17, 2022

She also shared the pic of Birju Maharaj and wrote, "#birjumaharaj ji Om shanti. You were an inspiration for generations to come & ur dance will continue in our hearts forever."

Mallika Sharawat

Deeply saddened by the passing away of legendary Kathak Dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj ji. It's a very sad day #birjumaharaj #Kathak #RIPBirjuMaharaj 🙏 — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) January 17, 2022

Sophie Choudry

How does one pay tribute to the legend, the institution, the inspiration? Thank you Panditji for making the performing arts so accessible & loved. A true artiste. The greatest loss. May his soul RIP🙏🏼 #panditbirjumaharaj #birjumaharaj pic.twitter.com/6jqDLeR8wC — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) January 17, 2022

She wrote, "How does one pay tribute to the legend, the institution, the inspiration? Thank you Panditji for making the performing arts so accessible & loved. A true artiste. The greatest loss. May his soul RIPFolded hands #panditbirjumaharaj #birjumaharaj".

Adnan Sami

Extremely saddened by the news about the passing away of Legendary Kathak Dancer- Pandit Birju Maharaj ji. We have lost an unparalleled institution in the field of the performing arts. He has influenced many generations through his genius. May he rest in peace.🙏🖤#BirjuMaharaj pic.twitter.com/YpJZEeuFjH — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 16, 2022

He wrote, "Extremely saddened by the news about the passing away of Legendary Kathak Dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj ji. We have lost an unparalleled institution in the field of the performing arts. He has influenced many generations through his genius. May he rest in peace."

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher turned emotional and dropped a video post on his Twitter page…

Subhash Ghai

My first learning from kathak dance maestro was in my college youth festival when he expressed a romantic conversation between lord krishna n radha thru his two eyes talking. I learnt 'DANCE means body but soul is in eyes. That's y he was a Jagat guru in kathak💃🏽 RIP BIRJU SIR🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/yeWT5Fv23v — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) January 17, 2022

He wrote, "My first learning from kathak dance maestro was in my college youth festival when he expressed a romantic conversation between lord krishna n radha thru his two eyes talking. I learnt 'DANCE means body but soul is in eyes. That's y he was a Jagat guru in kathak. RIP BIRJU SIR".

Ashoke Pandit

Sad to know about the demise of kathak legend & vocalist Padma Vibhushan Pandit #birjumaharaj ji after suffering a heart attack in Delhi. Its an end of an era . My heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones . ॐ शान्ति ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4DJrPmXSaC — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) January 17, 2022

He wrote, "Sad to know about the demise of kathak legend & vocalist Padma Vibhushan Pandit #birjumaharaj ji after suffering a heart attack in Delhi. Its an end of an era . My heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones . ॐ शान्ति !"

