RIP Raju Srivastava: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood And A Few Other Actors Dropped In Condolence Messages

Bollywood's popular comedian-turned actor Raju Srivastava passed away today morning at the age of 58. He breathed his last at AIIMS, Delhi where he was admitted on 10th August after collapsing in his gym. Reportedly, he suffered a massive heart attack and was immediately rushed to the hospital by his trainer. But from that day itself, his health was serious and the doctors also performed angioplasty to save him. But their efforts went in vain as the ace comedian passed away.

Raju's brother-in-law confirmed this news and said, "In the morning, his BP dropped and then he was given CPR. At first he responded to it but later collapsed. The ventilator was supposed to be removed in 2-3 days. Medicine doses had also been decreased."

Coming to his last rights, they will be held tomorrow i.e on 22nd September 2022. Raju was all popular for his shows The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show and Shaktimaan. He also acted in Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tezaab and Baazigar movies.

After Raju Srivastav's death news broke out, it shocked many actors of Bollywood and they dropped condolences messages through social media…

Sophie Choudry

She shared a pic of Raju and wrote, "Extremely sad news! We were at so many of the same shows together over the years!! Sweetest, funniest man. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones! Praying for his soul. RIP #rajusrivastava".



Akshay Kumar

He also shared a pic of Raju and wrote, "ज़िंदगी भर बहुत हँसाया राजू भाई तुमने…भगवान से प्रार्थना है कि आपकी आत्मा को सदगती मिले".



Arjun Rampal

His tweet reads, "Raju bhai, 💔 you left too soon. Remember meeting you a few months ago so vividly with your lovely family. Who would have thought that was the last time. Condolences to your loved ones. May your beautiful soul find peace. Om Shanti."



Ajay Devgn

In your lifetime you gifted us laughs & more laughs, on & off the screen. Your untimely demise makes me very sad.

RIP Raju. 🕉 Shanti.

He also mourned for the sudden demise of Ajay and wrote, "In your lifetime you gifted us laughs & more laughs, on & off the screen. Your untimely demise makes me very sad. RIP Raju. Shanti. May the Almighty give your family strength in this hour of bereavement".



Sonu Sood

Hrithik Roshan

Anupam Kher

He shared an emotional video and wrote, "प्यारे राजू श्रीवास्तव! तुम्हारे जाने से समूचे देश की हंसी थम सी गयी है! खिलखिलाहट में वो गूंज नहीं रही! इतनी भी क्या जल्दी थी ऊपर वालों को हंसाने की! बहुत याद आओगे दोस्त! वो तुम्हारा ज़ोरदार ठहाका।वो कंधे पर हाथ रखकर अपना नया जोक सुनाना।हँसाते हुए रुला कर चले गये! ओम् शांति!"



Sunil Grover

He shared a pic of his co-actor and wrote, "RIP Raju Srivaastva Ji. He made the whole country laugh. It's sad today that he has gone, too soon. My condolences to family and friends".



Mika Singh

He also shared a pic of Raju and wrote, "My dear #RajuSrivastava bhai, the star comedian and a very humble soul has sadly left us with his beautiful memories and epic jokes. May his soul rests in peace. May God give strength to his family. Om Shanti."



Ameesha Patel

RIP Raju Srivastava…

