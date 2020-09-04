Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary: Riddhima And Kareena Kapoor Reminisce This Legend Actor With Their Heart-Felt Posts

Bollywood's legendary actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on 30th April, 2020 fighting with leukaemia. His sudden demise made all of us go teary-eyed. Today being the birth anniversary of this great actor, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor reminisced him through their social media posts.

Kareena Kapoor





Kareena reminisced her uncle late Rishi Kapoor dropping a throwback candid click on her Instagram stories. Rishi ji is seen posing to cams in a stylish appeal. Kareena also wrote, "Happy Birthday Chintu Uncle… Miss you".



Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Riddhima reminisced her father dropping a couple of throwback candid pics along with penning down a few words about her late father. The first pic makes us witness Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor posing with Rishi Kapoor. The next one, Rishi ji is seen cutting the cake along with her granddaughter. The third one is a throwback one, where young Neetu and Rishi Kapoor are seen with little Riddhima. Even the next one also is a childhood pic of Riddhima. Next one has the whole family under one frame. Here comes Rishi and Riddhima along with Neetu Kapoor dressed up in classy attires and attending a function. The seventh pic has young Rishi with his little one Riddhima. Even the next pic is the childhood pic of Riddhima. The eighth pic is Rishi Kapoor posing along with Riddhima and little granddaughter. The final one is the 'Happy New Year' pic having Rishi Kapoor, Neetu, Riddhima and Ranbir under one frame…



Riddhima also wrote, "Papa,



They say when you lose someone, you can't live without -your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever!

I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us!

You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships & made me the person I am today!

I miss you each day & will always love you!

Celebrating you today & always - Happy Birthday ❤️".

Anushka Sharma





Anushka Sharma also dropped a couple of images of Rishi Kapoor from and wrote, "Your legacy will live on forever. Remembering an icon of Bollywood…".



Pinkie Roshan

Even Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinke Roshan also reminisced Rishi Kapoor and dropped a throwback birthday pic on her Instagram page. Rishi Kapoor ji is seen blowing the candle amidst Bollywood celebs. She also wrote, "pinkieroshan



#Rishikapoor#chintu#@chintscap#for me my brother who I miss tooo much#happy birthday to a person loved by all#the void you left just gets bigger but I try to fill it with all times spent with you#man is memories#thankyou for all the love and memories and fun and laughter#."

You will always be remembered Rishi ji…

