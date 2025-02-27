Roshni Kapoor: A Celebrated Name in Bollywood and Beyond

Roshni Kapoor is a celebrated name in both the entertainment and fashion industries. Born on April 30, 1989, in Srinagar and raised in Punjab, she has carved a unique space for herself in Indian cinema. With her remarkable talent and unwavering dedication, Roshni has made a lasting impact in acting and brand endorsements.

Roshni gained recognition through hit songs like "Mashooq Mere" and "Tu Rooh Me Samaya", showcasing her captivating screen presence. Beyond music, she made her mark in Bollywood with her role in The Rage - Over Injustice, starring alongside renowned actor Adnan Khan. The film was even showcased at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, highlighting her versatility and growing international appeal.

She is not just an actress but also one of India's top brand endorsers. With over 500 prestigious brands to her name, she has become the face of numerous national and international campaigns. Her influence extends beyond commercials, as she has played a key role in over 60 product launches, inaugurations, and beauty pageants. She has appeared as a celebrity guest and jury member at major events and collaborated with industry icons like Sudha Chandran, Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, B-Praak, Milind Gunaji, Sahil Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Mugdha Godse, Ameesha Patel, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Beyond her entertainment career, Roshni is a dedicated social activist. She works tirelessly to uplift women by improving their employment opportunities and living conditions, empowering them to build secure futures. Her remarkable journey has been recognized with numerous prestigious awards, including the Youth Icon Award in 2019, Cinema Aaj Tak Achiever Award 2020, Top Brand Endorser Award 2021 presented by Bollywood composer Ismail Darbar at the Panache Image Awards, Dadasaheb Phalke Star India Award 2021, International Iconic Award 2021, Inspirational Indian Award 2021, Cinema Aaj Tak Award 2022, Lokmat Women Achievers of Mumbai Award 2022 presented by Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar, Midday India International Award 2022, Universal India Award 2023, Loads of Trends Achievement Award 2023, Gulf Achiever Award 2023 in Dubai, Luxury Lifestyle Icon of the Year Award 2023, Films Today Awards 2024, IIIA 6th Edition International Award 2024, and the Aarvee Entertainments Award, where her debut movie was honoured by Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade.

With multiple accolades and an inspiring career, Roshni Kapoor continues to break boundaries and set new benchmarks. She remains a role model for aspiring actors and an influential force in Bollywood. Looking ahead, she has several exciting projects in the pipeline, promising fresh, innovative, and game-changing performances that will further elevate her stardom. The future is bright, and audiences are eagerly awaiting what she has in store.