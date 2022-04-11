Runway 34 Second Trailer: Are The Pilots Culprits Or Saviours?

Bollywood's ace actors Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to engage the audience in the theatres with their intense drama 'Runway 34'. Being the story of two pilots who were turned responsible for the flight hitting the storm, so, we need to wait and watch whether they will be declared as saviours or culprits. As the release date is nearing, the makers of this movie dropped the second trailer and treated the fans of Ajay, Rakul and Big B…

Ajay Devgn being the director of this movie also shared the second trailer on his Instagram… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "SAVIOUR or CULPRIT? Brace yourselves for the unexpected. The clash of two stalwarts begins. #Runway34Trailer2 will grip you! #Runway34 @amitabhbachchan @rakulpreet @boman_irani @carryminati @adffilms @panoramamusic".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Rakul is all in fear as the flight goes out of control… There is neither fuel nor light or any chance to protect the flight from the storm. Then Ajay is seen questioned for choosing the risky path and putting the lives of the passengers at risk. Amitabh Bachchan who heads the committee of investigating the issue is seen questioning Ajay. He also asks Ajay whether he is drunk while flying the plane. Ajay looked different in this trailer and completely transformed himself to best fit the bill. Akansha Singh also is seen consoling Ajay after the incident. So, we need to wait and watch to know will Ajay be lauded or turned responsible for taking the risky path… Second trailer showcased the pilots Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are tensed as the flight is all out of control when it is 35,000 above. They both try to be brave and protect the passengers.

During the second trailer launch event in Delhi, Ajay also spoke to media and said, "Hi everyone. Here I am again exploring my warm bond with you. Runway 34 is my third directorial and it's extremely close to my heart. I thank you for your encouraging reactions to the first trailer. And, this second trailer is being launched here today because it has something more direct to say by way of messaging, especially about Captain Vikrant Khanna. I'm playing a grey character, who's a rule breaker. Yet, at the same time, I am all heart and I value relationships. I'm hoping you will give this trailer and Runway 34 lots of love and appreciation."

Well, Ajay Devgn is not only the lead actor of this movie he is also donning the director hat as he is helming the project. This movie is bankrolled by him under his home banner Ajay Devgn FFilms. It also has an ensemble cast of Angira Dhar, Boman Irani, Ajey Nagar, Aakanksha Singh. The trailer of this movie will be released on 21st March in the pre-release event.

Being a thriller, the plot deals with a true incident that took place back in 2015 when a flight from a Middle-Eastern country has been diverted to Thiruvananthapuram. Well, Ajay Devgn will be seen as Siddharth Awasthi, Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Kabir Bhanushali and Rakul Preet Singh is seen Pilot Aishwarya Singh. On the other hand, Angira Dhar as Lawyer, Boman Irani as Airline owner Rahul Sharma, Ajey Nagar as himself, Aakanksha Singh as Anita Awasthi, Siddharth Awasthi's wife, Flora Jacob as Indira Gandhi and Naresh Narayan as Noob Hackers will play prominent characters!

Runway 34 movie will be released on 29th April, 2022 in the theatres!