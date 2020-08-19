Sadak 2 Second Single: Here Is The Complete Video Of ‘Ishq Kamal’ Song…

The most awaited Bollywood movie Sadak 2 is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 28th August 2020. As the release date is nearing, the makers are dropping the video songs on social media and are creating a buzz with the melodious tracks.



Off late, the second single "Ishq Kamal…" video song is dropped on YouTube which is making noise with its melodious and soothing tune… Have a look!





This song is all about beautiful moments between Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur… Both have some romantic moments while travelling in Sanjay Dutt's taxi. While Sanjay Dutt reminisces all his lovely moments spend with his late wife Pooja Dutt. A few scenes from Sadak part 1 movie make us witness the amazing love story of Sanjay and Pooja.



"Ishq Kamal…" song is crooned by Javed Ali and the amazing lyrics are penned by Suniljeet & Shalu Vaish. While the soothing and heart-touching tunes are given by Suniljeet. This romantic single just steals the hearts with its awesome music and makes us go teary-eyed with Sanjay's amazing expressions.

One can also have a look at the lyrics of this romantic "Ishq kamal…" song…

Lyrics:

"Taara-taara gin ke raatein bitaye,

Nainan nu jad koi deed tarsaye,

Bheed mein reh ke bhi koi tanha reh jaaye,

Yaadan di mehfil dil kalleyaan sajaye,

Bas chain yaar te qaraar yaar,iss zindagi di darkaar yaar

Kamli banaa ke ishq nachaye bin sur-taal

Ishq kamaal,ishq kamaal

Jiss tan lagya ishq kamaal.

Nainan chon peeve mare na oh jeeve,

Chadh jaaye jisnu khumaar issda

Khud se bekhabar ko,mast nazar ko

Akkhaan sahvein sheeshe chon vi yaar dissda

Na yeh samjhe kisi ke samjhaye

Vass aklaan de kade na eh aaye

Kaisi pyaas yeh koi toh bataaye

Koi dariya bhi jise na bujhaye

Ik aas yaar,bas pyaas yaar

Jind yaar paas,jind paas yaar

Ishq kataari rok na paaye,koi bhi dhaal

Ishq kamaal,ishq kamaal

Jiss tan lagya ishq kamaal.

Jismon se chalke,aage nikal ke

Rooh mein jaake samaa jaaye jo

Yaar di pooja,yaar di ibaadat

Yaar nu hee sajde karvaye jo

Khuda sabko kahaan aashiq banaye

Ishq koi koi lekhaan ch likhaye

Wohi jeete issme jo bhi haar jaaye

Kaisa khel yeh haaye,samajh na aaye

Jazbaat yaar,khayalaat yaar

Hai hayaat yaar,qayanaat yaar

Aisi lagan lage aaye na dooja khayaal

Ishq kamaal,ishq kamaal

Jiss tan lagya ishq kamaal."

Sadak 2movie has Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. This movie is directed by Mahesh Bhatt and is bankrolled by Mukesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios.

Sadak movie which was released in 1991 went to become a bumper hit with its intriguing story… Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt have performed their best and took the story to the next level with their ace acting skills. Now, after 18 years of this story, the director Mahesh Bhatt is all set with the successor for this movie titled 'Sadak 2' which casts Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. Along with holding the pace of Sanjay and Pooja in this movie, Mahesh is all set to entertain the audience with his sequel on 28th August through Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform.