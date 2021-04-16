Saif Ali Khan To Play Villain in Jr NTR-Koratala Movie? 

As the shooting of the movie RRR comes to an end, Tollywood actor Jr NTR is focussing on his next project. This is going to be jr NTR's 30th movie in his Cinema journey. The movie was supposed to have been directed by famous super duper hit director Trivikram. But now, it is said that the director has been changed. Koratala Siva will be directing this movie instead of Trivikram.

Earlier Koratala Siva had directed a movie called "Janatha Garage" for Jr NTR which had become a super hit. Now, Koratala Siva himself has happily shared this news on social media stating that he would be directing the next movie of jr NTR. Thw movie will be bank rolled by Jr NTR's brother Kalyan Ram. Koratala Siva, who is currently directing "Acharya" in which Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are acting, had earlier directed Prabhas starrer "Mirchi", Mahesh Babu starrer "Shrimanthudu" and "Bharath Ane Nenu". Now, the next movie of Jr NTR will go to sets after the release of the movie "Acharya" by which time Jr NTR will have finished the work of "RRR". In fact, Jr NTR was supposed to act in a movie called "Nuclear" in the direction of Prashanth Neel, the director from Karnataka. But this project got postponed for some reasons.

Now Prashanth Neel is directing a Prabhas movie called "Salaar". There was a buzz that Saif Ali Khan would be acting as a villain in Jr NTR's movie which is yet to be confirmed.