Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' Movie Release Date Gets Postponed

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan is all set to entertain his fans and the movie buffs with his successful series Tiger… The third part of this movie was all set to hit the theatres for EID 2023 but now the makers postponed the release date and dropped an official statement on social media. The movie will now get released on the occasion of the Diwali festival, 2023.

Even Salman Khan also shared the news with all his fans through his Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing a poster of Tiger 3 movie, he also wrote, "Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif #ManeeshSharma @yrf".

Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news and wrote, "SALMAN - KATRINA - YRF: 'TIGER 3' FINALISES NEW RELEASE DATE: DIWALI 2023... #Diwali 2023, #Tiger and #Zoya will roar ONLY on the big screen... #Tiger3 to release in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu... Reunites one of the biggest on-screen jodis: #SalmanKhan and #KatrinaKaif... Directed by #ManeeshSharma".

Along with sharing the teaser earlier, the makers of this movie unveiled the release date and stated that the movie will hit the big screens on the occasion of the EID festival of next year i.e on 21st April, 2023 but now the date shifted to Diwali. This movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

This movie is being directed by Maneesh Sharma and has Emraan Hashmi and Naufal Azmir Khan as the antagonists! This movie is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Movies banner. Emraan is all set to essay the Pakistani ISI spy role in this most-awaited movie.