Salman Khan And Pooja Hegde's New Poster Is Out From Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan is all set to entertain his fans this summer with the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie. Having Tollywood's ace actors Venkatesh and Bhumika in prominent roles, the movie also has the traditional "Bathukamma…" song. The recently released "Yentamma…" song also has a Telugu touch and it has Ram Charan as a cameo. As the release date is nearing, the makers also unveiled the trailer launch date and dropped a new poster of the lead actors.

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde also shared the new poster on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Pooja also wrote, "When love takes over! #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Trailer out on April 10th."

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde looked awesome in this poster in a romantic pose. Salman owned a modish look with a long bob hairstyle while Pooja owned a stylish appeal!

The trailer of this action entertainer will be launched on 10th April, 2023!

This movie has an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Shehnaaz Gill, Abhimanyu Singh, Vijender Singh, Abdu Rozik, Malvika Sharma, Palak Tiwari, Amrita Puri and Ram Charan in a cameo appearance in a song.

Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan movie is directed by Farhad Samji and is produced by Salman Khan under his home banner. This movie will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023!