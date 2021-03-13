Salman Khan Announces The Release Date Of His Upcoming Movie ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’

Bollywood's 'Dabangg' actor Salman Khan has treated his fans today by announcing the release date of his upcoming movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. He took to his Instagram page and dropped the new poster of the movie along with unveiling the release date of this action thriller.









Salman Khan is seen holding the gun and flaunted his muscles sporting in a modish look. Even the background of the poster with helicopter and fire jets made Salman look terrific in the poster. Along with the new poster from Radhe movie, Salman also wrote, "id ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine.......

#RadheOn13thMay #2MonthsToRadhe".

Even the lead actress Disha Patani also dropped the same poster on her Instagram…









She also wrote, "Yeh Eid, Radhe ke saath milte hain 13th May ko, Cinema main in association with Zee Studios

#RadheOn13thMay #2MonthsToRadhe".

Well, a spokesperson from Salman Khan films spoke to media and doled out, "Salman Khan and Eid have a special connection and we at Salman Khan Films are happy to continue the tradition with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. We are looking forward to bring back the era of clapping, cheering, whistling and the 'house-full' boards Salman Khan's movies are known for. We are delighted to collaborate with Zee Studios for Radhe and together we want the film to reach all the audience, and for them to enjoy it with all safety measures in place."

This action thriller is directed by ace choreographer Prabhudeva and has Disha Patani as the lead lady. Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati, Narra Srinivas, Govind Namdev and Arjun Kunugo will be seen in pivotal roles. This movie also has an item song by Jacqueline Fernandez.

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is produced by Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan under Reel Life Production Private Limited, Sohail Khan Productions and Salman Khan Films banners.