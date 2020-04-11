Salman Khan as Allu Arjun, Kiara Advani as Pooja Hegde?

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is one of the exciting films in recent times. The film became a big hit and is now getting remade in Hindi. Kabir Singh producer Ashwin Varde got the remake rights of the movie and he is planning to begin it by the end of this year.

As per the buzz in the Bollywood media, Salman Khan is the front runner to play the lead role in the film. Also, Kiara Advani might play the leading lady role in the film. The Hindi version might begin by the end of the year, once the lead actors finish their prior commitments. The other details about the project are not available now.

On the other side, Simbhu or Shiva Karthikeyan might grab the lead role in the Tamil remake of the movie. The talks are going on and the official confirmation comes out once everything gets materialised.