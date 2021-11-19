Salman Khan Extends 'Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti' Wishes And Shares A Powerful Dialogue From His 'Antim' Movie

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's upcoming movie 'Antim: The Final Truth' is hitting theatres next week. Today being the auspicious 'Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti', he extended wishes to all his fans and surprised them by sharing an awesome video from the movie.

Along with sharing the video, he wrote, "On this important day, I wish that Wahe Guru showers you with his blessings. Happy Gurpurab!". Going with the video, he is seen in a cop avatar and doles out, "Kya dekreho, Sardar sirf Punjab me nahi dunia ki kone kone me hai Japan mahi hi… Jaha Jaha Sardar, waha waha Gurudwar".

Well, Salman Khan also unveiled the promo of the "Koi Toh Ayega…" song on this special day and treated all his fans…

Salman Khan will essay the role of a Sikh cop in this action entertainer while his brother-in-law, Aayush Shama will be seen as a deadly gangster. He will essay the role of 'Ruhaliya' and will appear fearless on the big screens. Being an action thriller, this flick will have Salman Khan as the lead actor and Aayush will portray the antagonist role. 'Antim: The Final Truth' movie is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under Salman Khan Films banner. It is being made taking the inspiration from Pravin Tarde's 2018 successful Marathi flick 'Mulshi Pattern'. It also has Pragya Jaiswal, Jisshu Sengupta and Nikitin Dheer in other important roles while Varun Dhawan will appear in a cameo role. Antim movie will be released on 26th November, 2021 in the theatres and will lock horns with John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2.

Along with Salman Khan, even Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and a few other Bollywood stars extended Guru Nanak Dev Jayanth' wishes to all their fans… Take a look!

Randeep Hooda

Sign of a true democracy is when opposing groups come together fr the greater harmony of the country! Happy that the govt has decided to call off the stand off & repeal f rework the #farmlaws & bring about peace. Let's all celebrate in this spirit of Gurupurab 🙏🏽#GuruNanakJayanti — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) November 19, 2021

Ranvir Shorey

Anil Kapoor

Riteish Deshmukh

Happy #guruparab to all. Wishing dear brothers and sisters - happiness, love and immense prosperity #GuruNanakJayanti — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 19, 2021

Paresh Rawal

Juhi Chawla

Nanak Naam Chardi Kala tere bhane sarbat da bhala 🙏🏻🙏🏻#GuruPurab pic.twitter.com/0F7etygRPk — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 19, 2021

Akshay Kumar

आप सब नू श्री गुरु नानक देव जी दे प्रकाश पर्ब दी लख लख वधाइयाँ। Let's pray for everyone's prosperity. Happy Gurpurab 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 19, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan

T 4099 - Guru Nanak jayanti 🙏🚩.. may His blessings be upon us all .. pic.twitter.com/my7ozrEUGU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 18, 2021

Shilpa Shetty

Happy Guru Nanak Dev Jayanthi…