Salman Khan Or Ranveer Hindi Bigg Boss 14 Host? Check Contestants Names

There was news that Bollywood actor Salman Khan had his hands full and he won't be available to present the new season of the most successful TV reality show Hindi Bigg Boss. Also, film critic Kamaal R Khan had suggested Ranveer Singh instead of Salman Khan to present the most controversial TV show. But now, we guess a decision has been made and the show organisers appear to be keen on retaining Salman Khan as the Bigg Boss host come what may.

We all know that TRPs mean a lot to TV as that is what decides their advertising revenue. And there's doubting the fact that Salman Khan has been one of the most successful host on TV. And with the pandemic around, the TV reality show organisers can't afford to take any more risks. So they want Salman to host the show and are willing to shell out any amount to get his call sheet.

A huge set is being erected in Mumbai Film City, we hear. Considering the social distancing rules, there is likely to be changes in the format of the show Bigg Boss.

So, who will be the likely contestants on Hindi Bigg Boss season 14? As per reports Salman has been brought on board already to be the host while Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Jasmin Bhasin, Alisha Panwar, Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan Suman and MTV face Aarushi Dutta are said to be the contestants. If a buzz doing the rounds is any indication, the bigg boss organisers are in talks with these contestants to bring them on board.

Also, as per sources, Bigg Boss 14 contestants will include some well known celebrities from the show biz and not so well known names too. And the thumb rule would be to put them in quarantine and get a negative COVID test certificate before they are sent inside the Bigg Boss house.

Buzz has it that Hindi Bigg Boss season 14 will start airing soon as Khatron Ka Khiladi finishes.