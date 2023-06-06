  • Menu
Salman Khan to host Big Boss OTT Hindi

Superstar Salman Khan will be hosting the upcoming second season of "Bigg Boss OTT Hindi", JioCinema announced Tuesday

Superstar Salman Khan will be hosting the upcoming second season of "Bigg Boss OTT Hindi", JioCinema announced Tuesday.

The reality series will be streaming on JioCinema for free from June 17.

"Everyone's favourite @beingsalmankhan is all set to bring back India's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss to OTT! Aur iss baar, lagayenge bhi aap aur bachayenge bhi aap.Stay tuned for the #BBOTT2 anthem drop.#BBOTT2onJioCinema streaming free 17 June onwards. #BiggBossOTT2" Jio Cinema posted on Instagram alongside a teaser of the popular series.

The first season of "Bigg Boss OTT Hindi" was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The winner was Divya Agarwal. List of participants for season two is yet to be announced.

