Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Teaser Launch Date Is Announced…

2023 holds the biggest movies of Bollywood as the ace actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and a few others are ready to entertain their fans with their most-awaited releases. Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of them and thus, to keep up the momentum, the makers are all set to launch the teaser on 25th January, 2023 ahead of Republic Day.



Salman Khan shared a new poster and announced this good news to all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Teaser ab dekho bade parde par on 25th Jan... @VenkyMama @hegdepooja @IamJagguBhai @bhumikachawlat @boxervijender #AbhimanyuSingh @TheRaghav_Juyal @siddnigam_off @jassiegill @ishehnaaz_gill @palaktiwarii #VinaliBhatnagar @farhad_samji @ShamiraahN".

The poster showcased only a half face of Salman Khan and he looked terrific with the short bob haircut! The teaser will be launched on 25th January, 2023!

Well, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will arrive in the theatres on the occasion of the EID festival. Speaking about the details of this movie, it is being helmed by Farhad Samji and has leggy lass Pooja Hegde as the lead actress. In the earlier released announcement post, Salman Khan also tagged Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and thus they are essaying prominent roles in this high-end action thriller. Even Tollywood's ace actors Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla and Jagapathi Babu are also part of this action thriller.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan movie is being produced by Salman Khan under his home banner Salman Khan Productions and it promised to have a complete meal with Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions elements in the movie!