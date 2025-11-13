Sameera Reddy calls coconut water ‘nature’s OG sports drink’ in a humorous post

Mumbai: Actress Sameera Reddy took to social media to share a witty post praising the benefits of coconut water.

In her fun and relatable style, the actress encouraged everyone to enjoy the drink without overanalyzing it, calling it “nature’s OG sports drink.” Her post highlighted how coconut water helps with hydration, heart health, and post-workout recovery — all while keeping the tone light and humorous. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a fun video and captioned it as, “Just drink it, don’t Google it You don’t need Google to tell you coconut water’s a W. But since we’re here...Great for hydration Replenishes electrolytes Supports heart health Helps post-workout recovery Nature’s OG sports drink, straight from the shell. Now go sip it before someone starts explaining it again.”

In the clip, the ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’ actress is seen plucking a fresh coconut from a tree in her garden and sipping its water straight from the shell. The hilarious clip captures the actress’s funny expressions as her trainer lists the benefits of coconut water while she sips it.

Interestingly, Sameera Reddy frequently offers a peek into her serene Goan lifestyle through social media. Back in September, she shared a glimpse of her kitchen diaries as she prepared coconut sabudana kheer topped with fresh malai for her son. Posting the easy, homegrown recipe on Instagram, Sameera emphasized her love for wholesome, fuss-free cooking made with ingredients sourced from her own terrace garden. The video showed her plucking coconuts straight from the tree before turning them into the delicious family-favourite dessert.

In the caption of her post, the actress spoke about embracing a simple lifestyle in Goa. She expressed gratitude for the tall coconut tree on her terrace, which added a personal touch to her recipes.

Sameera Reddy shifted to Goa with her family in 2020.