Sara Ali Khan Pens An Emotional Note For Her Dear Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan On His Birthday

Today being the chota 'Pataudi' Ibrahim Ali Khan's 20th birthday, his sister Sara Ali Khan dropped a heartfelt note on this special occasion and showered all her love on her dear 'Iggy Potter'. She took her Instagram and dropped a beautiful few pics as well.





Sara Ali Khan shared a couple of throwback pics with her dear brother 'Iggy Potter' and looked happy… The first one has both these siblings holding the coffee cups. In the next one, both Sara and Ibrahim posed when they were on a vacation. The third one is a beautiful pic as Sara is seen feeding her little brother. The fourth one is the throwback childhood pic while the next one is a small swimming video. The next one brings out the 'Badminton' skills of these siblings while the last one is an amazing car journey. Along with these pics, Sara dropped a heartfelt note jotting down, "Happy Birthday Iggy Potter 🎁🎂🍰🧁🐣🐥👫I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a new born, ensure you to countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes 🙌👏🤗".

Sara also took to her Instagram Stories and dropped the specially designed cake pic…













The cake is designed as a football and seen in the colours of English Premier League club, Chelsea. It also has Ibrahim's back in the same club's jersey with 'Iggy' name written on it.

Well, Sara also spoke to media in an interview and doled out about her bond with her brother. "His humour is amazing. My only tip to him would be to just be an all-rounded human being. You know, I think that films are a beautiful business and he would be lucky to enter this world. And if he needs advice in terms of acting or anything like that he has many people in the family also to turn to there are much bigger actors and stars and you know, much more experienced than I am."

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are the children of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh. They both got married in 1991 and got separated in 2004.