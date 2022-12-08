Sara Ali Khan Reminisce Sushant Singh Rajput On The Occasion Of Kedarnath Clocking 4 Years

Sushant Singh Rajput… This late actor passed away too early! His death sent shock waves to Bollywood and still it is a mystery. Well, on the occasion of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant's Kedarnath movie clocking years, director Abhishek and Sara shared heartfelt posts and reminisced this young actor.



Sara Ali Khan

Along with sharing the pics, Sara also wrote, "4 years ago my biggest dream came true. It still feels like a dream and now perhaps always will.

I'd do anything to go back to August 2017 and shoot every scene of this film again, relive every moment again, learn so much from Sushant about music, films, books, life, acting, stars and the sky, witness every sunrise, sunset and moonrise, listen to the sound of the river, enjoy every plate of Maggi and Kurkure, wake up at 4am to get ready, be introduced and directed by Gattu sir, and just be Mukku all over again.

Thank you for a lifetime of memories.

#JaiBholenath

And as the full moon shines bright tonight, I know Sushant is up there right by his favourite moon, shining like the bright star he always was and always will be… From Kedarnath to Andromeda".

In the first two pics the lead actors Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput are seen having fun on the sets. The next one shows Sara with the director and even the other pics showcase her gala time on the sets. In the last pic, she is all happy holding the prestigious trophy!

Even the Kedarnath movie director Abhishek also shared a heartfelt post on Instagram sharing a few BTS pics… Take a look!

He also wrote, "It's the all consuming drive to tell a story that gives one the energy to go through incredible hardships and a belief that the story MUST be told. I am forever grateful to the powers above that gave me the opportunity to deliver #kedarnath. #jaibholenath #4yearsofkedarnath @sushantsinghrajput @saraalikhan95 @ronnie.screwvala @pragyakapoor_ @abny7 @tusharkantiray kanika.d @itsamittrivedi @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @niteshbharadwaj.Krishna @alkaamin @poojagor @sonalisachdev nishantdahhiya @mayursharma22011 @shruti_kapoor_21 @chandanarora @mukeshchhabracc @abujanisandeepkhosla @sunjmaurya @allwinrego @vishwassavanur @irishdavenyspurs @rod__sunil @gitspictures @rsvpmovies".

All the pics are beautiful and showcase the fun moments of Sara and Sushant on the sets. Even Abhishek also had fun with his lead actors which is witnessed in these clicks!

Speaking about the movie Kedarnath, it was directed by Abhishek Kapoor and had Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead actors. Being a pilgrimage love story, it ends in a tragic way as Sushant sacrifices his life for Sara's family!

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on 14th June, 2020 in his apartment and was found hanged! His sudden demise made the whole Bollywood mourn and still the case is going on and is in the hands of CBI!