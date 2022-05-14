Shah Rukh And Gauri Praise Suhana After Watching Her Debut Movie 'The Archies' First Look Poster…

It is all known that the second generation of Shah Rukh Khan and Boney Kapoor are making their debut in Bollywood with ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's Netflix Original movie. Even iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is also making his debut with the same movie. A few hours ago, the makers shared the first look poster and a small teaser of 'The Archies' movies and treated all the movie buffs and netizens.



Even Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan also felt proud and praised their daughter after watching the teaser. They also shared the first look poster on their Instagram pages and dropped heartfelt notes… Take a look!

Shah Rukh Khan

He shared the first look poster and wrote, "And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor."

He also shared the teaser of this movie and doled out about the Archies comic series… "From renting the Archie's Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see @zoieakhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions. @reemakagti1 @tigerbabyfilms @dotandthesyllables #AgastyaNanda @khushi05k @mihirahuja_ @vedangraina @yuvrajmenda @suhanakhan2".

Gauri Khan also shared the teaser and the first look poster and praised her daughter… "Congratulations… all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies . And who better than @zoieakhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it @suhanakhan2!!!!!!!"

Even Khushi Kapoor's sister Janhvi Kapoor who is now enjoying the best phase of her career also wished her dear sister and dropped a special note on her Instagram page… "CAN YOU KEEP CALM?!?!?!! I CANT????? CAN YOU BREATHE!!!! BECAUSE I CaNT!!!!! If this isn't THE MOST EXCITING THING idk what is!!!!!??????!!!! You guys have been working tirelessly for months to create this world, find these characters and start living this journey and there's no one better than @zoieakhtar to guide you through this and create this most special and wholesome world of Archies!

And my sister!!! @khushi05k I can't wait for the world to see how beautiful you are inside and out. Can't wait to see you shine. I love you and I wish I was with you to give you 10292028 huggies and kissies".

Along with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, even Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina are roped in to play the prominent characters in this movie!

Suhana Khan is all set to essay the role of Veronica, Khushi will be seen as Betty and Agastya Nanda portrays the character of Archies. Going with the plot, it is set in the 1960s and the film is the adaptation of the popular Archie comics. It is being produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. It is written by Kagti, Akhtar and Ayesha DeVitre.

Being a Netflix Original, The Archies will stream in 2023.