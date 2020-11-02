Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Farah Khan Drops An Adorable Pic With Abram And Reminisces The Happy Times…

Our dear Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday today. He turned a year older today and is enjoying this special day in Dubai as he flew to the dessert city a few days back to support his KKR team for ongoing Dream 11 IPL 2020 tournament. Even his kids Suhana Khan, Abram and Aryan Khan also flew with his father. They all were spotted cheering up their team from the stands many times.



Well, this Bollywood 'King' has many besties in the Hindi Film industry… Thus, most of them are taking to their social media accounts and wishing their bestie showering all their love. Off late, Farah Khan also took to her Instagram stories and wished SRK by dropping a throwback pic with his little one Abram…

Farah Khan Kunder









Both SRK and Farah are seen kissing the little Abram…

Even Ananya Pandey and Katrina Kaif also dropped a cute pic of SRK where he is seen posing with all his three kids…

Ananya Pandey









Ananya tagged SRK as the best actor forever along with wishing the B-Town 'Zero' actor.

Katrina Kaif





The 'Zero' lead actors have a strong friendship bond… Thus, Katrina has wished SRK by dropping a stylish pic of him… She also wrote, "Happiest birthday @iamsrk, May you get back all the love, support and kindness u give away always.



Shah Rukh's dotting daughter Suhana Khan also dropped a throwback pic on her Instagram stories and celebrated both her father and bestie's birthday…

Suhana Khan





Suhana shared a snap of the photograph which has both her father and bestie in one frame… She also wrote, "2 memories 2nd Nov 2019 and added, "55 and 21 hehe".

Happy Birthday SRK… Have fun and do continue entertaining us with your amazing screen presence!!!