Shah Rukh Khan Shares His Review On Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan Movie

Farhan Akhtar's Toofan movie turned into a blockbuster with positive reviews. It is released on the Amazon Prime OTT platform due to Covid-19 and has Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. Farhan essayed the role of a boxer Aziz Ali in this sports drama and Paresh will be seen as his coach. The story is all about how he makes his comeback to the ring after completing 5 years of ban.



Shah Rukh Khan





Wish my friends @FarOutAkhtar @RakeyshOmMehra the best for their labour of love. I had the privilege to see it a few days back. Extremely fine performances by @SirPareshRawal (wow!) @mohanagashe @mrunal0801 @hussainthelal My review: we shld all try & make more films like Toofaan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 16, 2021





On the other hand, Farhan's partner Shibani Dandekar also shared her review on the Toofan movie. She jotted down, "Watching your journey so closely has been nothing short of a privilege. You went to unimaginable lengths to get into the skin of the character, you didn't give up till you found his authentic voice, you took your mind to the darkest of places, and you tested your body every single day."

Even Farhan Akhtar also thanked all his fans for making Toofan turn into a blockbuster.





Wish I could thank everyone on my TL individually for the love you are showing #Toofaan .. please know that my heart is filled with immense gratitude & love.

Thank you thank you thank you 🙏🏽❤️ — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 16, 2021





Speaking about Toofan movie, being a Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial, this sports drama is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, P.S. Bharathi and Rajiv Tandon under ROMP Pictures and Excel Entertainment banners. Toofan movie was released on the Amazon Prime OTT platform on 16th July, 2021…