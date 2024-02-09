Shahid Kapoor reveals some secrets of his upcoming thriller ‘Deva’

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor has recently spilled the beans on his upcoming action-packed venture 'Deva,' describing it as a "massy" film during a candid Instagram Live session. The actor, known for his versatility, shared details about the film's gripping narrative and his role as a robust character.

During the live interaction, Shahid Kapoor revealed, "'Deva,' my next action thriller film has many action sequences, (The film) is a massy film, and (I play) a very hard character. And will be released on 11th October." The announcement has stirred excitement among fans who are eagerly anticipating Shahid's portrayal in this larger-than-life action thriller.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, 'Deva' features Shahid Kapoor in a cop avatar, promising a high-octane cinematic experience. The film, produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, also stars the talented Pooja Hegde.

In addition to 'Deva,' Shahid Kapoor is all set to charm the audience with 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,' a quirky love story between a man and a robot. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film, co-starring Kriti Sanon, is scheduled to hit theaters on February 9, offering fans a double dose of Shahid's diverse performances in the coming months. As excitement builds around both projects, audiences can look forward to Shahid Kapoor's versatile and captivating screen presence in these upcoming cinematic ventures.