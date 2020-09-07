Shahid Kapoor Wishes His Dear Wife Mira With A Heartfelt Note

Shahid and Mira are one of the cutest couples of Bollywood. From fashion tales to lovely pics, they never leave any occasion and always shower their love on each other. Today being Mira's birthday, our dear Bollywood's Kabir Singh, has wished his dear wife Mira Kapoor in a sweet way!!! Shahid showered all his love on his wifey and made her day turn special with a heartfelt note. He took to his Instagram page and dropped an adorable pic of his dear one and made us go awe!!!

In this post, Mira is seen posing to cams with a trendy multi-coloured outfit in all smiles!!! Shahid wrote, "Happy birthday my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life…".



Mira Rajput turned a year elder today and celebrated her 26th birthday in a gala way amidst her family members. Shahid and Mira got hitched on 7th July, 2015 and were blessed with a daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018. Both of them share candid pics on social media and stay close to their fans and also drop their updates on Instagram.



Well, even the natkat brother-in-law Ishaan Khattar also wished his dear 'Babhi' Mira Rajput with a lovely post… He took to his Instagram stories and dropped an adorable pic of Mira and added a lovely birthday wish too…





In this pic, both Mira and Ishaan posed to cams in all smiles and Ishaan also wrote, "Happy birthday bhaabidooooo @mirakapoor" and added a heart emoticon to the pic!!!

