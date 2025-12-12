Shekhar Suman shares why he is mesmerized by majestic and soul-stirring beauty of Arunachal Pradesh

Mumbai: Veteran actor-host Shekhar Suman recently shared his awe for the breathtaking beauty of Arunachal Pradesh.

In a heartfelt post, the actor described the tranquil hills, the soul-stirring silence, and the majestic mountains that make the region so enchanting. Shekhar called the experience overwhelmingly pure and rejuvenating. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shekhar shared a candid image of himself, sitting on a quiet, empty road while striking a pose for the camera.

For the caption, he wrote, “The tranquility of the hills, the soulful silence that surrounds you, the abject purity of breath that reconnects you to life, the grandeur of the mountains that embraces you. Arunachal Pradesh's beauty is overwhelmingly majestic and soul-stirring.”

Over the past few days, Shekhar Suman has been in Arunachal Pradesh, sharing glimpses of his trip on Instagram. He recently posted a video of himself singing, highlighting the joy of an impromptu celebration after his play. In the post, he cherished the moments of camaraderie, music, and laughter with fellow artists and friends.

He wrote, “Post our performance of our play Ek Mulaqaat at the Itanagar international theatre festival in Arunachal Pradesh.An impromptu.bonfire party of mirth,merriment and singing.Memorable evening.Thank you Rekin and all your colleagues and friends.”

The ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’ actor also shared another video from his play, captioning it, “Thank you Huma & Sanjeev Saraf, Thank you Jashne Rekhta for giving us the platform to perform. Thank you Saif Hyder Hasan for giving me Ghalib. Thank you Delhi for a thunderous response.For the applause and standing ovation. This play reading was prepared in less than a day.Thank you Sandeep Soparkar, Bobby Vats, Tripti Mishra, for playing Zauq,Zafar and Umrao Begum #Jashn e Rekhta # Delhi #Mirza Ghalib# Hue mar ke hum jo ruswa.”

On the professional front, Shekhar Suman was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” where he played the role of powerful and sophisticated character Nawab Zulfikar Ahmed.