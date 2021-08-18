Shershaah: The BTS Video Shows Off A Few Amazing War Sequences That Were Shot In Kargil

It is all known that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Ali Advani's recent movie Shershaah did the magic on the small screens by garnering millions of views. Being the biopic of the Kargil war hero Vikram Batra, Sidharth stepped into the shoes of that great war hero and showcased a few glimpses of his life and also made us witness his great fight with the Pakistani army.



Off late, the makers released the BTS video on their Twitter page and showed off how the Kargil place helped them to shoot their movie on time!

Tough terrain, but an even tougher team💪🏻 Experience what it took for the team of #Shershaah to film in the stunning location of #Kargil!🇮🇳 Watch #ShershaahOnPrime now only on @PrimeVideoINhttps://t.co/UeIxt940ju — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) August 18, 2021

The video starts off with showcasing the war sequence from the movie. Then it shows how the bunkers were built in the Kargil area and that too on mountains. Thereafter director Vishnu Vardhan speaks about the Kargil location and how it made the work easier for the team to set-up the war sequences in the movie. Even Sidharth Malhotra also shared his experiences with his fans and said he was excited to take part in the shooting after witnessing the location on the first day. This BTS video showed off the beautiful locations of Kargil and also made us witness the hard work of the art director in turning the picturesque location into a war zone.

Well, Sidharth also spoke to the media and hoped that Vikram Batra's girlfriend Dimple watch the movie. He doled out, "I never met her, but I am hoping that she's watched Shershaah and smiling. I am sure it is a very difficult watch for her as well but I really appreciate her sense of privacy and the purity she has for her love to Captain Vikram Batra."

Kiara also shared a few words about Dimple and said she met her… "Fortunately, I got to meet Dimple which helped me understand her emotional journey. I met her in Chandigarh before shooting the film. There was so much love in her eyes when she was narrating her story to me. I found her very inspiring."

Shershaah movie is directed by Vishnuvardhan and is produced by Karan Johar under his Dharma Productions banner. This movie got released on the Amazon Prime OTT platform on 12th August, 2021. Sidharth essayed the titular role in this movie while Kiara will be seen as his partner Dimple Cheema in this war drama.