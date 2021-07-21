Shraddha Kapoor: 'Ever since I was little, I have enjoyed seeing my father on screen'

Actress Shraddha Kapoor says ever since she was a kid, she has enjoyed watching her father Shakti Kapoor on screen.

Shakti Kapoor is all set to comeback in his popular avatar of Crime Master Gogo on a special OTT project. He had memorably essayed the role in the 1994 film "Andaaz Apna Apna".

"Ever since I was little, I have enjoyed seeing my father on screen -- totally in his element, adding his personal touch to characters that today have a massive cult-like following!" said Shraddha.

Shraddha calls it a learning process being on sets with her father. "Being on set with him is for the books.

It's so memorable to share screen space with my father and I am really excited to see how this unveils," she said. Shakti Kapoor returns as Crime Master Gogo on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.