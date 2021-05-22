Shreya Ghoshal And Shiladitya Are Blessed With A Baby Boy

Bollywood's ace singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya have welcomed their little bundle of joy and are blessed with a baby boy. Both of them are on cloud nine and shared this happy news with all their fans leaving a note on their social media pages. Proud mommy Shreya shared a beautiful note on her Instagram and treated all her fans with this awesome news.

This post reads, "God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It's an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy".



As soon as Shreya dropped this post, Bollywood celebs like Neeti Mohan, Jitesh Pillai, Aditya Ghosh, Priyanka Bave, Akriti, Salim Merchant, Dia Mirza, Vasuda Sharma, Muskaan and many more congratulated the couple and blessed the little one through the comments section.



Shreya Ghoshal got hitched to her childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya on 5th February, 2015 in a traditional Bengali ceremony. This couple almost dated for 10 years and are enjoying every bit of their life. It was on 4th March, 2021 the couple announced the good news of expecting a baby to all their fans and now the little one completed their life and filled it with loads and loads of joy and happiness.