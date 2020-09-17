Shubho Mahalaya: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann And A Few Other Bollywood Actors Extend Their Wishes To Their Fans On This Auspicious Day

Today being the auspicious 'Mahalaya' festival, the whole nation is praying the Goddess Durga to rule out the deadly pandemic 'Covid-19'. This festival is an auspicious one for all the Bengali's as it is the beginning of 'Devi Paksha'. According to the Bengali calendar, Mahalaya marks the end of PitruPaksha and beginning of Durga Puja. It is also said that Goddess Durga begins her journey from 'Mount Kailash' where she resides with her husband Lord Shiva to her maternal home located on Earth.

As this festival is celebrated in a gala way and with great zeal in Bengal, even a few Bollywood celebrities also extended their wishes on this special day to all their fans through social media… Amitabh Bachchan, AyushmannKhurrana, Anupam Kher and a few others dropped the posts on their social media pages and hoped Goddess Durga gives strength and happiness to everyone.

Wishing #ShubhoMahalaya to all the Bengalis in the world. May #MaaDurga continue to bless everybody with love, peace and prosperity. 🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/CsrPXJWV4a — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 17, 2020



Shubho Mahalaya to all. May the planet be blessed with choicest blessings 🙏🙏#ShubhoMahalaya pic.twitter.com/vwFMngfZqE — Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) September 17, 2020





Meditate today! #ShubhoMahalaya new moon. Pray to your ancestors. Poweful stuff yall. Shambo.. may all of you be happy.. be content.. be fulfilled 🙏 — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) September 17, 2020





Hope Goddess Durga will bring back our lives to normalcy ruling out the deadly pandemic Covid-19.

