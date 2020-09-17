Shubho Mahalaya: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann And A Few Other Bollywood Actors Extend Their Wishes To Their Fans On This Auspicious Day
Today being the auspicious 'Mahalaya' festival, the whole nation is praying the Goddess Durga to rule out the deadly pandemic 'Covid-19'. This festival is an auspicious one for all the Bengali's as it is the beginning of 'Devi Paksha'. According to the Bengali calendar, Mahalaya marks the end of PitruPaksha and beginning of Durga Puja. It is also said that Goddess Durga begins her journey from 'Mount Kailash' where she resides with her husband Lord Shiva to her maternal home located on Earth.
As this festival is celebrated in a gala way and with great zeal in Bengal, even a few Bollywood celebrities also extended their wishes on this special day to all their fans through social media… Amitabh Bachchan, AyushmannKhurrana, Anupam Kher and a few others dropped the posts on their social media pages and hoped Goddess Durga gives strength and happiness to everyone.
Shubho Mahalaya 🙏 Ma Durga is coming 🙏 Just the way Ma Durga vanquished the evil demon Mahishasura... Mahalaya reminds us of the power of truth , of courage and of the universal fact that in the end ... good will always triumph over evil🙏 Let's just have hope and faith ❤️🙏 Durga Durga 🙏 #shubhomahalaya
Hope Goddess Durga will bring back our lives to normalcy ruling out the deadly pandemic Covid-19.