X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Shubho Mahalaya: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann And A Few Other Bollywood Actors Extend Their Wishes To Their Fans On This Auspicious Day

Shubho Mahalaya: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann And A Few Other Bollywood Actors Extend Their Wishes To Their Fans On This Auspicious Day
x

Shubho Mahalaya

Highlights

Today being the auspicious ‘Mahalaya’ festival, the whole nation is praying the Goddess Durga to rule out the deadly pandemic ‘Covid-19’.

Today being the auspicious 'Mahalaya' festival, the whole nation is praying the Goddess Durga to rule out the deadly pandemic 'Covid-19'. This festival is an auspicious one for all the Bengali's as it is the beginning of 'Devi Paksha'. According to the Bengali calendar, Mahalaya marks the end of PitruPaksha and beginning of Durga Puja. It is also said that Goddess Durga begins her journey from 'Mount Kailash' where she resides with her husband Lord Shiva to her maternal home located on Earth.

As this festival is celebrated in a gala way and with great zeal in Bengal, even a few Bollywood celebrities also extended their wishes on this special day to all their fans through social media… Amitabh Bachchan, AyushmannKhurrana, Anupam Kher and a few others dropped the posts on their social media pages and hoped Goddess Durga gives strength and happiness to everyone.

Amitabh Bachchan

View this post on Instagram

SHUBHO Mahalaya .. ma ashchey .. !!🙏🙏🙏

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on



Anupam Kher


Ayushmann Khurrana



Sushmita Sen



Bipasha Basu



Koena Mitra




Amjad Ali Khan



Lakshmi Manchu



Hope Goddess Durga will bring back our lives to normalcy ruling out the deadly pandemic Covid-19.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X