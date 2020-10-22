Shweta Singh Kirti Shares The Image Of Goddess 'Skandmata' On The Fifth Day Of Navratri

Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh's sister Shweta Singh Kirti who always stays active on social media is sharing the images of different avatars of Goddess 'Durga' on the occasion of Navratri. As Goddess Durga Ma will be worshipped and offered prayers in nine different avatars, each day of Navratri has its own significance. Thus, Shweta is making all her fans know the importance of each avatar of Goddess Durga and also praying for the justice for her brother Sushant Singh Rajput.









Shweta shared the image of Goddess 'Skandmata'and doles out the story of demon 'Tarkasur'… She wrote, "The fifth among the Shakti Roopas is Goddess Skandmata. Skandmata is also called Parvati, Maheshwari and Gauri. Being the mother of Skanda she is Skandamata. Riding a lion, she holds her son Skanda in her lap. She displays three eyes and four hands - two hands holds lotus while the other two hand display defending and granting mudras, respectively. It is said that by pleasing Skandmata, even a fool becomes a master of knowledge.As per the legend, once upon a time demon Tarakasur did extreme penance to please Brahma. As a boon, Tarakasur asked for death by the hands of Lord Shiva's Son. The boon was granted. As lord Shiva was reluctant to get married Tarkasur thought that he would never die. Tarkasur considered himself invincible and started tormenting the world. Later on, appeased by the persistent requests from Devtas, Lord Shiva got married to Parvati. Kartikeya or Skandkumar was born to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and he later killed Tarkasur. Skanda or Kartikeya, who was chosen by gods as senapati in a war against demons, is also called Devsenapati.On this day of Navratra, the seeker's mind reaches Visuddha Chakra and stays therein. At this stage, the mind of the seeker is extremely calm. By worshipping the goddess in the form of Skandamata, the devotee gets all his desires fulfilled. It opens the path of salvation to him. Being the presiding deity of sun god, she bestows an uncommon luster and radiance on her devotee.Mantra to be recited on this day: Om SkandmaatraayeNamah Offerings to be made on this day includes Banana and Cow's milk" 🙏🔱🙏 #BlessUsMaa".





the form of 'Goddess Kushmanda'. She wrote, "The fourth among On the fourth day of Navratri, Goddess DurgaMaa will be worshipped in Shakti Roopas is goddess Kushmanda. Kushmanda (Ku+Usma+Anda) has been originated from the world 'Ku' means 'a little'; 'Usma' is warmth, heat or energy and 'Anda' means the cosmic egg or universe. She resides in the universe, in the inner portion of Surya loka and she emanates a solar aura. It is believed than when there was only darkness prevalent all around, Goddess Kusmanda created the universe with her Sankalpa as a mental projection. Religious scriptures state that Primodial Shakti created this universe as an 'Anda' i.e. egg when she just emitted a splendid laughter. The abode of Kushmanda is BhimaparvatAlso called as Ashta-bhujadhari, Goddess Kushmanda has eight arms. In her seven hands, she holds Kamandalu, bow, arrow, lotus, a jar of nectar, discus and mace, respectively. In her eighth hand there is rosary capable of giving eight Siddhis and nine Nidhis. She rides on a lion. Kusmanda in Sanskrit stands for pumpkin, which she likes most as a sacrificial offer.On the fourth day of Navratra, the mind of the worshiper enters and stays in Anahata Chakra. As a result of her worship, the devotees get rid of all ailments and sorrows and are blessed with a long life span, fame, strength and health.Mantra to be recited on this day: Om KooshmandaayeNamahOfferings to be made on this day must include traditional Sugar &Malpua." 🙏🔱❤️#LeadUsFromDarknessToLight".

Hope Shweta's prayers will be answered and bring out the truth behind her brother Sushant Singh's suicide. This young actor killed himself on 14th June, 2020 by hanging in his apartment. From then, all his family members are fighting for justice. Even CBI and Narcotics departments are investigating the case to dig out the truth.