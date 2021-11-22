Sidharth Malhotra Penned A Special Note For Ajay Devgn As He completed 30 Years In The Film Industry…

Today is a special day for all the fans of Ajay Devgn as he completed 30 years in the film industry… Well, many Bollywood star actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Esha Deol, Suneil Shetty, etc wished him on this occasion and shared beautiful posts on their social media pages. Off late, even Sidharth Malhotra also congratulated the Singham actor and penned a sweet note on his Twitter page…



Ajay sir, your dedication & respect for your craft is admirable. Working with you on Thank God was a wonderful experience and has left me with many learnings. Really happy sir that you have completed 30 years & I wish you another 30 in the industry. Lots of love 🤗@ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/kCjj0Om5yr — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) November 22, 2021

Ajay also thanked Sid by jotting down, "Hey Sid, thanks. Now, Lets gear up for the release of Thank God. And the next one…".

Even Abhishek Bachchan also penned a sweet note for Ajay Devgn…

30yrs!! Wow!! Congratulations AJ. From a production boy in Major Saab to a co-star on the many films we've done together, you've always been an inspiration, guide but most importantly an unwavering friend to me. Here's to many more years to you. #30YearsOfAjayDevgn @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/lYbBzdU0QY — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 22, 2021

Let us also look at other actors tweets for Ajay Devgn…

Was there to wish you on your premiere night…saw your close up and your eyes as soon as I entered the auditorium and I just knew he's a star 🌟 congratulations on 30 years @ajaydevgn https://t.co/Hz1MvtjEU3 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 22, 2021

Sharing the movie posters if Ajay Devgn, she also wrote, "Congratulations dear @ajaydevgn on this huge milestone… 30 years and counting! So happy i could be a small part of this huge journey of yours… will always look forward to watching you on screen and coaxing you to dance off screen".

On this special occasion, Ajay Devgn spoke to the media and opened up about his 30 long years journey… He called it as a terrific journey and said, "I look back at the last three decades as one terrific journey; a journey in which I have made countless mistakes and struck innumerable home runs. Either way, I am happy."

Doling out, how he started off his journey, he said, "Frankly, it was my father's (Veeru Devgan) dream to launch me as an actor. I was just required to focus on realising his dream. Whether I would be successful or not is a thought I didn't toy with at that stage. I just did what I was told. No one can enter the movies planning stardom for themselves. You have to work hard and pray your destiny carries you forward."

He also spoke about his debut movie… "When Phool Aur Kaante became the craze it did, I was catapulted to stardom. Every daredevil youngster in the country wanted to make his way through life doing a split on two motorcycles! I was immature, young, unprepared for stardom. God, my parents' blessings and the blessings of the industry and fans gave me the adulation a star receives".

He also added that, "Some of my memories on set are sharp, some are hazy. Kuku Kohli, my director set out to make a volatile love-story with two newcomers — Madhoo Shah and me."

Finally, he concluded by saying, "I had to just play my part. I was raw and I was totally consumed by delivering the kind of action, my father wanted. Believe me, he didn't make it easy for me. Instead, he made it tougher because he believed I could do it."