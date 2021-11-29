Sidharth Malhotra Says, 'I Have Seen So Many Ups And Downs Before And Even After My First Film'

Bollywood's young and talented actor is all in the best phase of his career. Presently he is basking in the success of the 'Shershaah' movie and will next be seen in the 'Yodha' movie. Off late, he spoke to the media and opened up about the success and criticism he faced…

When asked about his recent success, he said, "That is possibly how I function as a person. That is also how my journey has been, whether industry or otherwise. I came to Mumbai 14-16 years ago, when I was 21-22, and I have seen so many ups and downs, whether it was giving auditions as an actor, or modeling, trying to make money to pay rent, and then assisting, then getting a break by getting selected from my audition…".

He also added, "Eventually, you know if you have done something which is of value, substance, and the audience needs to feel that. I feel it is a great sense of validation Shershaah has given me, which I instinctively felt I want to be a part of. Producers' hands changed, then directors changed, writers for the film changed! But I said this is what I want to be a part of. All these changes can throw you off".

Finally, he signed off by saying, "I would want to dive more into stories and scripts which can inspire people. That sense of realism gives the audience the feeling that 'this actually happened' My intention would be to now find that sense of conviction and realism, and also do commercial films."

Speaking about Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha movie, it is being produced by Karan Johar and is an aerial action film. This movie is being directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre and has gone on to the sets recently!