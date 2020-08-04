Soha Ali Khan Shares Beautiful Glimpses Of Her Raksha Bandhan Celebrations

Bollywood's ace actor Saif Ali Khan always has a special bond with her dear sister Soha Ali Khan… Both of them shower their love on each other and make their fans go gaga over them dropping candid pics on their social media pages.

These two Bollywood actors also celebrated Raksha Bandhan festival in a gala way and also made their kids follow the same tradition. Soha dropped the pics of her Raksha Bandhan celebration on her Instagram page and made us go awe…





In this pic, Soha is seen tying Rakhi to her dear brother Saif Ali Khan… Even two little munchkins Inaaya and Taimur are seen in the frame. Soha also left a heartfelt post along with this pic and showered all her love on her brother… "It's not the visible thread but the invisible bonds that tie siblings together - a shared childhood, experiences only they have had that have made them who they are. It is a bond unlike any other and one that should be nurtured and celebrated. #happyrakshabandhan"

A few hours ago, Soha even shared the cute pics of Inaaya and Taimur celebrating this festival…





In this post, Soha dropped a couple of images where Inaaya is seen performing Rakhi rituals with little Taimur. She is seen giving 'Tikha' and tying rakhi to her little brother. Saif Ali Khan is seen helping Inaaya to tie the rakhi to Tim. Even Soha is seen in the backdrop holding the 'Tikha' plate… Both little dolls are seen twinning in white traditional outfits while Soha is seen wearing a red dress.

These pics are taking the internet on the storm and are winning the hearts of all the netizens!!!