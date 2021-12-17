Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra And A Few Other B-Town Actors Poured Birthday Wishes On Riteish Deshmukh

Today is a special day for all the fans of Bollywood's ace actor Riteish Deshmukh as he is celebrating his 43rd birthday and turned a year older. On this special occasion, he received warm birthday wishes from most of the Bollywood actors. Even his dear wife Genelia also showered all her love by sharing a beautiful video and also penned a heart-warming note!

Let us check out Genelia's sweet birthday post…

Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia showered all her love on her dear hubby by sharing a beautiful video… She also penned a sweet note on this special occasion. "Dearest Partner, I truly genuinely believe for every person on this earth there will always be that one special person to love..

I'm so glad for me that one will always be you… Your birthday is that time to tell you that I can never and will never do LIFE without you.. You are my today, my tomorrow and my forever and no matter how many times I crib and grumble about how things should be, there's nothing I would change about lives… Happy Birthday to the most amazing, selfless, incredible man ever @riteishd. May all your dreams come true. Love Your Cheerleader for life".

Let us check out the wishes of other Bollywood actors...

Speaking about Riteish's career, he is busy with handful of movies… He will be next seen in Plan A Plan B, Kakuda and Vedd, Visfot movies.

Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh… Do continue entertaining us with your amazing screen presence!