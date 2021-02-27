Sonam Kapoor Introduces Her Mother-In-Law Priya Ahuja To All Her Fans

Bollywood's ace actress Sonam Kapoor is presently staying in London with her family… This glam doll always stays active on social media and keeps on sharing her updates with her fans. Be it her throwback pics, lovely clicks with her dear hubby or fashionable pics, she treats her fans with frequent posts and makes us keep an eye on her Instagram page… Off late, she dropped a few pics on her Instagram and introduced her lovely mother-in-law Priya Ahuja to all her fans…









Sonam shared a few pics in this post and showcased her lovely bond with her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja… The first pic shows both Priya and Sonam twinning in black outfits and posed to cams when they are on a vacay… Coming to the second one, both of them looked classy adorning themselves in contemporary attires. The third pic showcases both these beautiful ladies in white attires. The fourth one is clicked at Sonam and Anand's wedding as Sonam looked grandeur in the golden bridal avatar. The next one also shows both Priya and Sonam in beautiful attires… Sonam looked awesome in violet lehenga and upped her look with the antique layered diamond neck-piece while Priya ji looked classy in a white outfit.

Along with these pics, Sonam also wrote a heartfelt note, "I am Once blessed with a wonderful mother; twice blessed with my mother-in-law. You're selfless, patient, compassionate, loving—and so many other great things that make you so special (and make us so lucky!) We're so grateful for you and your love – I'm the luckiest daughter-in-law in the world. Wishing the very best mother-in-law the very best birthday! Love you mom!"









Off late, Sonam dropped a throwback pics with her cousins and wrote, she miss them… Sonam Kapoor looked beautiful in the golden-maroon sharara and Rhea Kapoor also looked pretty in the black-golden outfit.

Sonam Kapoor got hitched to a businessman Anand Ahuja in May, 2018… Well, this power couple stayed in India during Covid-19 lockdown as they wanted to take care of their family… Speaking about it to the media, Sonam doled out, "I decided to come back to India right before the travel ban was imposed just because my father (actor Anil Kapoor) is 63. He'd hate to say this but he is 63, my mother is 63 as well. We all stay with Anand's grandmother who is also around 80 years old. There was no one actually in my husband's house just in case something happened to be there and take care of everything. So Anand and I did the responsible thing to fly back even though we were so scared to fly."

Sonam Kapoor just wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming movie 'Blind' which is a 2011 South Korean thriller.









This post showed Sonam and all other important crew of the movie jumping with joy after wrapping up the shoot… Sonam also wrote, "It's a Film Wrap for #BLIND ! See you at the Movies! @shomemak @gairiksarkar @avishek_g #sujoyghosh".