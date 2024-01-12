Sonam Kapoor open to explore streaming platforms if approached with a compelling content

Actress Sonam Kapoor is open to exploring streaming platforms if approached with a compelling film or series. Emphasizing her focus on being part of quality content, Sonam stated, "For me, being a part of good content and good cinema is all that matters. The platform where it's releasing is immaterial because the world has changed."

Expressing her excitement about leading a project on a streaming platform, Sonam added, "I'm thoroughly loving the diversity of content out there." A dedicated viewer of streaming content herself, she appreciates how these platforms have transformed people's appetite for diverse content.

Sonam, who is back to filming after her pregnancy, expressed her desire to make her streaming debut by headlining a tentpole film or series on a global platform. She acknowledged the impact of streaming platforms on the content landscape, stating, "Streaming platforms have pushed the content envelope of our country, have made it more creatively disruptive and dynamic."

Highlighting the creative freedom and experimentation that streaming platforms offer, Sonam sees them as an exciting medium for artists. Eager to make her streaming debut, she stated, "I know my debut on streaming has been a long time coming, and I hope people will really love what I'm going to offer." Sonam Kapoor's enthusiasm reflects the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry with the increasing prominence of streaming platforms.