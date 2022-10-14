Sonam Kapoor Pens A Beautiful Note Sharing The Pics Of Karwa Chauth

Yesterday being the auspicious Karwa Chauth festival, people celebrated it with much love and joy and also prayed for the long life of their dear ones. Even Bollywood celebrities also celebrated this special occasion and shared pics on social media extending festive wishes to all their fans. Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy, Disha Parmar, Neha Kakkar, Katrina Kaif and a few others also shared the pics and showcased their lovely avatars of the festive day. Well, the fashion chameleon Sonam Kapoor who recently gave birth to little prince Vayu also shared her festive look and penned a long note on her Instagram page…

Along with sharing the beautiful pics, she also penned, "My Husband isn't a fan of Karava Chauth as he thinks fasting should only be intermittent so I've never kept it! But both of us are big believers that festivals and traditions are a great reason for family and friends to come together . I love that my mom loves celebrating it and I love being a part of it and dressing up. @kapoor.sunita you always throw the best dos! Your energy and generosity is legendary and I hope to follow the same path! Happy KC everyone!"

In these pics, Sonam Kapoor looked lovely wearing a tussar kantha embroidery ghagra which is all enhanced with a kanjeevaram border. She teamed it with an organza dupatta and owned that beautiful festival look! Her loose hair and gold ornaments also best complimented her traditional look.

Sonam Kapoor also shared this video and showcased how she is getting ready for the Karwa Chauth festival… She also wrote, "It's so nice to get back to the real world with my team, get dressed up and meet people.. love being back in my home ground. Love you #Mumbai with all your scars and cracks you're magic."

Well, Sonam and Anand tied a knot in 2018 and are blessed with their first child Vayu. They shared their pregnancy good news early this year and Sonam also treated her fans by sharing her pregnancy pics on social media frequently!