Live
- FTCCI and QCFI sign MoU to drive excellence
- Buy iPhone 14 for Rs 12,000 less on Amazon and Flipkart summer sale
- Dancing sensations Allu Arjun, Sree Leela pairs up together
- Women in Kolar demand loan waiver as per Siddaramaiah’s promise
- Endefo to invest Rs 200 cr in India, eyes 10% wearable market share
- Vijayawada: CM Jagan invited for OBC Maha Sangh convention
- CM KCR lays foundation stone for extension of NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad
- Keerthy Suresh is back with a female oriented film!
- Farmers Called Off Their Protest After Haryana Government Agrees To Provide Appropriate Price
- CM YS Jagan urged to start bridge works on Kattaleru says CPM P Madhu
Spicy update on Suriya’s Bollywood debut
Tamil actor Suriya is gearing up for his big Bollywood debut later this year. As per the latest updates, Suriya is in advanced talks with acclaimed...
Tamil actor Suriya is gearing up for his big Bollywood debut later this year. As per the latest updates, Suriya is in advanced talks with acclaimed Hindi filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for a high budget 2-part mythological epic, titled ‘Karna.’ As the title suggests, the film is based on the iconic Karna character from the epic Mahabharata.
Apparently, Suriya and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have been discussing Karna for a long time now and things seem to be falling in place finally. Suriya is said to be quite excited to be joining forces with the “Rang De Basanti” director. If things go as planned, “Karna” will be going on floors in 2024, after Suriya wraps up “Kanguva” and a quickie with his “Soorarai Pottru” director Sudha Kongara. “Karna” is said to be Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s dream project and he has been working on it for a while now.