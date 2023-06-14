Spicy update on Suriya’s Bollywood debut

Tamil actor Suriya is gearing up for his big Bollywood debut later this year. As per the latest updates, Suriya is in advanced talks with acclaimed Hindi filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for a high budget 2-part mythological epic, titled ‘Karna.’ As the title suggests, the film is based on the iconic Karna character from the epic Mahabharata.

Apparently, Suriya and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have been discussing Karna for a long time now and things seem to be falling in place finally. Suriya is said to be quite excited to be joining forces with the “Rang De Basanti” director. If things go as planned, “Karna” will be going on floors in 2024, after Suriya wraps up “Kanguva” and a quickie with his “Soorarai Pottru” director Sudha Kongara. “Karna” is said to be Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s dream project and he has been working on it for a while now.