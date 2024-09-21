SRK recalls cringe moments from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ shooting

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently shared his awkward experiences while filming the 1998 classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Karan Johar, the film’s director, posted a nostalgic throwback video on Instagram where SRK candidly opened up about his most embarrassing moments on set.

In the video, SRK revealed that his character Rahul Khanna's wardrobe, particularly the tight t-shirts and jeans, made him feel uncomfortable. “Without a doubt, those costumes were the most embarrassing part of the shoot,” he admitted. Despite his discomfort, Shah Rukh pulled off the fashion-forward yet cringe-worthy outfits, which included tight Lycra tees and brightly colored garments.

Karan Johar, reminiscing about the filming, wrote a heartfelt note alongside the video. He praised SRK’s ability to pull off daring outfits like belt bags, oversized hoodies, and graffiti jeans, while humorously acknowledging that the tight Lycra t-shirts are a "massive no-no" today. Johar also recalled a humorous moment from the basketball sequence in the film, where he mistakenly referred to scoring a basket as a “goal.” SRK had to gently correct him, leading to a lighthearted memory from the film’s making.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which also starred Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Salman Khan, went on to win the 46th National Film Award for Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The film marked Karan Johar’s directorial debut and remains one of the most iconic collaborations between SRK and Johar.