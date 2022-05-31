SS Rajamouli Drops Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer And Conveyed His Best Wishes To The Whole Team

Bollywood's ace actor Aamir Khan chose a unique way to up the expectations on his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha… He unveiled the trailer of this movie on the occasion of the IPL 2022 finale and treated all the cricket fans too. Off late, Tollywood's ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli shared the trailer of this film and praised the whole team.

Aamir is coming back after 4 years with a soulful film. Loved the trailer of #LaalSinghChaddha. He's rocking it like he always does. Can't wait to watch this one in theatres… My best wishes to the entire team. https://t.co/BqqycMtRDw — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 31, 2022

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Aamir Khan sitting in the train and doling out, "Meri mummy kehti thi zindagi golgappe jaisi hondi hai, pet bhale hi bhar jaave, mann nahi bharta." Actually he will be seen as a differently-abled child and then his mother encourages him to do everything individually without anyone's help. Then he joins Indian army and shares a good bond with Naga Chaitanya. The trailer then moves to his bond with Kareena Kapoor but it seems something stops them from tying a knot. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Laal Singh Chaddha shares his life lessons on the big screens!

Laal Singh Chaddha is a complete comedy-drama which is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners. This movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which is made basing Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It will be the third collaboration of Kareena and Aamir Khan. As they already worked for 3 Idiots and Talaash movies. Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is essaying the role of Aamir Khan's best friend in this movie and will be seen as 'Bubba'. Coming to Mona Singh, she will be seen as Aamir Khan's mother. Being the Bollywood debut movie of Chaitanya, there are many expectations on it.

Well, Laal Singh Chaddha movie will revolve around the lead actor Aamir Khan who is great at understanding human emotions in this movie.

This movie will now release on 11th August 2022 in the theatres worldwide!